Critical Analysis: Unitil (NYSE:UTL) vs. Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unitil and Sunnova Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 7.69% 8.42% 2.35% Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95%

This table compares Unitil and Sunnova Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $438.20 million 1.18 $44.20 million $2.31 14.96 Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million 15.55 -$144.35 million ($2.91) -8.27

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Unitil has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unitil and Sunnova Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sunnova Energy International 0 0 7 0 3.00

Unitil presently has a consensus price target of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.01%. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus price target of $37.71, indicating a potential upside of 56.75%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unitil is more favorable than Sunnova Energy International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unitil beats Sunnova Energy International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

