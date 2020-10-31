Critical Contrast: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) vs. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Merit Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.34 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -11.36 Merit Medical Systems $994.85 million 2.79 $5.45 million $1.46 34.28

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences. STRATA Skin Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and Merit Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Merit Medical Systems 0 2 7 0 2.78

STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 290.00%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.89%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -15.01% -14.50% -8.71% Merit Medical Systems -3.10% 8.10% 4.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions. It also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, and protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products to treat vertebral compression fractures, metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, it offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; microelectromechanical system sensor components; ConvertX nephroureteral stent system; and Fibrovein, a detergent-based sclerosant. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

