Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc (CVE:CWV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

