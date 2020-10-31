CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by 266.7% over the last three years.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59).

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

