Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,720.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,465.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1,065.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

