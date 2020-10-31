Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.