CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 56.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $589,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 68.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $711,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

