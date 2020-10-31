CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CVS Health by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

