CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,685,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,019,000 after buying an additional 226,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of CVS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

