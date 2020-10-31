CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $599,413.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00399262 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,814.95 or 0.99570676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.