Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.10.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $110,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,326. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 727,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

