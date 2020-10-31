CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.13% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 141.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CTMX. Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.62 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

