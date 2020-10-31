Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Director Acquires $19,457.76 in Stock

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Director Alex G. Morrison purchased 46,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,457.76.

DTRC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.