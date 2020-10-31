Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $20.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

DAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dana by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dana in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dana by 38.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

