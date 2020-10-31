Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Broderick Brian C’s 2nd Largest Position

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.5% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

