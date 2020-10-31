Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Broderick Brian C’s 2nd Largest Position

Broderick Brian C lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 4.5% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Danaher stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $240.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.
DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.
In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
