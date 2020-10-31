Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 3.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 18,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 26.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 29,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in Danaher by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

