Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys 450 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 64,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 20.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.11 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

