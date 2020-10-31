Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Makes New $869,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.2% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

