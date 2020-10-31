Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 433,035 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

