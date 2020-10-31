Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,828 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up 1.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $55.02 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16.

