Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Sells $95,070.00 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DRI opened at $91.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

