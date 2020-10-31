Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSKE. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Daseke from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16. Daseke has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.15 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Daseke by 766.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Daseke by 167.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 156,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter worth $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Daseke by 15.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.