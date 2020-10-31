DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 207.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 142.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2,124.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $23,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.