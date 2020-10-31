DDD Partners LLC Acquires 37,936 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Northwest Pipe makes up 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 398,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 156,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter worth $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

