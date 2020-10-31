DDD Partners LLC Acquires 39,400 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. International Paper makes up about 3.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

NYSE IP opened at $43.75 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.