DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 476,650 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 476,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. Old Republic International comprises about 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Old Republic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,320 shares of company stock worth $199,064 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

