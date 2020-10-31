DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 476,650 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 476,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,000. Old Republic International accounts for 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORI. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,320 shares of company stock worth $199,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

