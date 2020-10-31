DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $83,217,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chubb by 283.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 528,945 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

