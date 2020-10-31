DDD Partners LLC Buys 10,685 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 4.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

