DDD Partners LLC Buys 18,659 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

