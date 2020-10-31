DDD Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $78.71 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

