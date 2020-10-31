DDD Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

