DDD Partners LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,936 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe comprises 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 4.00% of Northwest Pipe worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWPX. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

