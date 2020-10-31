DDD Partners LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,949 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

