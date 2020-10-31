DDD Partners LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after buying an additional 965,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,492,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,326 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $35,215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $78.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

