DDD Partners LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Rayonier Advanced Materials accounts for 3.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 6.46% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYAM stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

