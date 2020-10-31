DDD Partners LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker makes up about 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after buying an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.