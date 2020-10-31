DDD Partners LLC Has $16.35 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 4.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.