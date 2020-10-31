DDD Partners LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDF opened at $23.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.