DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. International Paper accounts for approximately 3.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $15,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 40.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 176,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Paper by 14.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in International Paper by 14.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

