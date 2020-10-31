DDD Partners LLC Invests $3.94 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Twilio makes up approximately 1.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after buying an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after acquiring an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 158.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,178.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,386,000 after acquiring an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $278.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.71 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Argus increased their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

