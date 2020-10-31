DDD Partners LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,180,000 after buying an additional 1,427,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.