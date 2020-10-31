DDD Partners LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies accounts for about 1.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DDD Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $143,366.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $59,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,779 shares of company stock worth $28,305,060. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

