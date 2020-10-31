DDD Partners LLC Purchases 12,538 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker makes up about 3.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The J. M. Smucker worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $26,599,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

