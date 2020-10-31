DDD Partners LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,923,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

