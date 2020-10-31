DDD Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $216.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

