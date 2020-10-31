DDD Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Grocery Outlet makes up about 1.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $84,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,363.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $772,312.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,485.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,316 shares of company stock valued at $33,472,364 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $44.02 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.18.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

