DDD Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 78,117 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

