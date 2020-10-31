DDD Partners LLC Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after acquiring an additional 150,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after acquiring an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,018,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,248,000 after buying an additional 90,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

