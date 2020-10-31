DDD Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Rayonier Advanced Materials accounts for 3.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned about 6.46% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $13,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.45.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

